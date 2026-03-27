Hilton Metal Forging jumps after bagging order worth Rs 720 crore

Hilton Metal Forging surged 18.85% to Rs 20.62 after the company secured an order worth approximately Rs 720 crore for the supply of 3,60,000 standard 155mm M107 empty bomb artillery shells.

The contract will be executed over a period of 24 months, with supplies at the rate of 15,000 units per month, subject to approval of a prototype sample batch of 10 pieces and receipt of the advance based on the approval of the prototype.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity; however, the name has not been disclosed due to confidentiality. The companys market capitalization stood at Rs 105.97 crore.