BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd, Fabtech Technologies Ltd, Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd and Confidence Petroleum India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 March 2026.

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd, Fabtech Technologies Ltd, Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd and Confidence Petroleum India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 March 2026.

Hilton Metal Forging Ltd spiked 17.18% to Rs 20.33 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55420 shares in the past one month.

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd soared 14.61% to Rs 70.99. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 40909 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13380 shares in the past one month. Fabtech Technologies Ltd surged 13.97% to Rs 157.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11280 shares in the past one month. Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd gained 12.59% to Rs 890. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 317 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 100 shares in the past one month.