Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hilton Metal Forging secures order worth Rs 720 cr

Hilton Metal Forging has entered into an interim sales agreement for the supply of 360,000 standard 155mm M107 empty bomb artillery shells, with a structured delivery schedule of 15,000 units per month. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company will execute the order over a 24-month period, reinforcing its strategic expansion into the defence manufacturing sector, a key high-growth vertical. The contract is valued at Rs 720 crore.

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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

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