Hilton Metal Forging standalone net profit rises 1106.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 167.39% to Rs 58.96 crore

Net profit of Hilton Metal Forging rose 1106.67% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 167.39% to Rs 58.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.58.9622.056.948.532.730.672.170.111.810.15

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