Him Teknoforge standalone net profit declines 8.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.13% to Rs 119.54 crore

Net profit of Him Teknoforge declined 8.23% to Rs 3.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.13% to Rs 119.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 106.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.20% to Rs 12.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.00% to Rs 435.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 402.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.