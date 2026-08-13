Him Teknoforge standalone net profit rises 44.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.45% to Rs 118.28 croreNet profit of Him Teknoforge rose 44.60% to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.45% to Rs 118.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 100.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales118.28100.71 17 OPM %11.309.71 -PBDT8.306.43 29 PBT5.513.79 45 NP4.152.87 45
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