Himadri Speciality Chemical consolidated net profit rises 26.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.04% to Rs 1431.88 croreNet profit of Himadri Speciality Chemical rose 26.33% to Rs 229.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 181.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.04% to Rs 1431.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1118.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1431.881118.29 28 OPM %20.1121.91 -PBDT321.81255.86 26 PBT300.51241.22 25 NP229.52181.69 26
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