Himadri Speciality Chemical consolidated net profit rises 26.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.04% to Rs 1431.88 crore

Net profit of Himadri Speciality Chemical rose 26.33% to Rs 229.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 181.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.04% to Rs 1431.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1118.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1431.881118.2920.1121.91321.81255.86300.51241.22229.52181.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News