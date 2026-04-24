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Himadri Speciality Chemical consolidated net profit rises 29.06% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 13.50% to Rs 1287.76 crore

Net profit of Himadri Speciality Chemical rose 29.06% to Rs 200.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 155.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.50% to Rs 1287.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1134.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.23% to Rs 751.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 555.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.04% to Rs 4660.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4612.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1287.761134.64 13 4660.704612.63 1 OPM %18.7720.56 -20.6418.52 - PBDT286.44238.07 20 1069.06861.14 24 PBT267.89224.35 19 1000.90806.17 24 NP200.79155.58 29 751.34555.62 35

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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