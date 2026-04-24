Himadri Speciality Chemical consolidated net profit rises 29.06% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.50% to Rs 1287.76 crore

Net profit of Himadri Speciality Chemical rose 29.06% to Rs 200.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 155.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.50% to Rs 1287.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1134.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.23% to Rs 751.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 555.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.04% to Rs 4660.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4612.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.