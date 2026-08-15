Himalaya Food International standalone net profit declines 59.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 14.58% to Rs 8.73 croreNet profit of Himalaya Food International declined 59.85% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 14.58% to Rs 8.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8.7310.22 -15 OPM %28.7540.02 -PBDT2.574.17 -38 PBT1.042.59 -60 NP1.042.59 -60
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