Himalaya Food International standalone net profit declines 59.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 14.58% to Rs 8.73 crore

Net profit of Himalaya Food International declined 59.85% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 14.58% to Rs 8.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.8.7310.2228.7540.022.574.171.042.591.042.59

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