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Himatsingka Seide consolidated net profit declines 88.19% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:25 AM IST
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Sales decline 6.04% to Rs 617.22 crore

Net profit of Himatsingka Seide declined 88.19% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.04% to Rs 617.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 656.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.52% to Rs 61.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 76.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.47% to Rs 2515.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2778.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales617.22656.91 -6 2515.092778.20 -9 OPM %8.0517.93 -14.4918.51 - PBDT86.2767.75 27 286.09263.52 9 PBT32.3430.17 7 121.88112.10 9 NP1.4111.94 -88 61.9676.04 -19

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

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