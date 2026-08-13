Hind Aluminium Industries consolidated net profit declines 51.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 405.66% to Rs 5.36 crore

Net profit of Hind Aluminium Industries declined 51.03% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 405.66% to Rs 5.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5.361.0612.69-72.642.834.222.724.131.913.90

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