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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hind Aluminium Industries consolidated net profit declines 51.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Hind Aluminium Industries consolidated net profit declines 51.03% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 2:52 PM IST
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Sales rise 405.66% to Rs 5.36 crore

Net profit of Hind Aluminium Industries declined 51.03% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 405.66% to Rs 5.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.361.06 406 OPM %12.69-72.64 -PBDT2.834.22 -33 PBT2.724.13 -34 NP1.913.90 -51

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

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