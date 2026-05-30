Hind Commerce reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 90.91% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net loss of Hind Commerce reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 90.91% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 148.15% to Rs 0.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 71.43% to Rs 0.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.