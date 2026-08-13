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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hind Commerce standalone net profit rises 12.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Hind Commerce standalone net profit rises 12.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Sales decline 62.75% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net profit of Hind Commerce rose 12.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 62.75% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.190.51 -63 OPM %-31.58-11.76 -PBDT0.320.30 7 PBT0.320.30 7 NP0.280.25 12

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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