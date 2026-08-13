Hind Commerce standalone net profit rises 12.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 62.75% to Rs 0.19 croreNet profit of Hind Commerce rose 12.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 62.75% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.190.51 -63 OPM %-31.58-11.76 -PBDT0.320.30 7 PBT0.320.30 7 NP0.280.25 12
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