Hind Rectifiers consolidated net profit declines 26.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.34% to Rs 258.45 crore

Net profit of Hind Rectifiers declined 26.23% to Rs 9.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.34% to Rs 258.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 214.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.258.45214.775.1111.2812.8120.838.1018.109.4212.77

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