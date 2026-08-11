Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to buyStocks to watchQ1 Results TodayGland Pharma ShareGold Silver PriceClaude AI WatermarkHDFC Bank StockAdani stocks Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hind Rectifiers consolidated net profit declines 26.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Hind Rectifiers consolidated net profit declines 26.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 3:17 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 20.34% to Rs 258.45 crore

Net profit of Hind Rectifiers declined 26.23% to Rs 9.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.34% to Rs 258.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 214.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales258.45214.77 20 OPM %5.1111.28 -PBDT12.8120.83 -39 PBT8.1018.10 -55 NP9.4212.77 -26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Graviss Hospitality reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.52 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Dolfin Rubbers standalone net profit rises 52.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit declines 32.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Madhusudan Industries standalone net profit rises 42.29% in the June 2026 quarter

K.P. Energy consolidated net profit rises 2.60% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

Next Story