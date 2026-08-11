Hind Rectifiers consolidated net profit declines 26.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.34% to Rs 258.45 croreNet profit of Hind Rectifiers declined 26.23% to Rs 9.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.34% to Rs 258.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 214.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales258.45214.77 20 OPM %5.1111.28 -PBDT12.8120.83 -39 PBT8.1018.10 -55 NP9.4212.77 -26
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