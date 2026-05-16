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Hind Rectifiers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.59 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 51.21% to Rs 279.82 crore

Net loss of Hind Rectifiers reported to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 9.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 51.21% to Rs 279.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 185.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.02% to Rs 38.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 52.45% to Rs 999.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 655.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales279.82185.05 51 999.13655.37 52 OPM %3.0110.75 -8.4210.73 - PBDT5.4216.22 -67 69.7558.60 19 PBT1.5714.01 -89 55.9150.11 12 NP-1.599.99 PL 38.6037.11 4

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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