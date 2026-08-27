Hindalco commissions greenfield Superfine PPT ATH plant at Belagavi, Karnataka

Hindalco Industries has commissioned a greenfield Superfine PPT ATH (Precipitated Aluminium Trihydrate) manufacturing plant in Belagavi, Karnataka, bringing domestic production of this high-value specialty alumina product to India for the first me. The new facility, with an annual production capacity of 30,000 tonnes, strengthens Hindalco's Specialty Alumina portfolio and advances the country's journey towards Atmanirbhar Bharat in critical fire-safety applications. The facility is also the world's only speciality alumina plant to operate entirely on renewable energy, se ng a global benchmark for sustainable manufacturing.

PPT ATH is a high-value, halogen-free flame-retardant material used in Halogen-Free Flame Retardant (HFFR) cables, polymer insulators, thermal insula on, composites and paints. In applica ons such as cables, it helps suppress flame propaga on and smoke genera on without releasing halogen acid gases, suppor ng safer electrical and infrastructure systems. Demand is growing with stricter fire-safety standards, rising EV and infrastructure adop on, and the shi towards sustainable, high-performance materials.