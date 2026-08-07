Hindalco Industries consolidated net profit rises 75.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.06% to Rs 84825.00 crore

Net profit of Hindalco Industries rose 75.15% to Rs 7013.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4004.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.06% to Rs 84825.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 64232.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.84825.0064232.0016.4212.3114029.007756.0011692.005676.007013.004004.00

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