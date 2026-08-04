Hindalco Industries Ltd spurts 0.65%, rises for fifth straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1001.4, up 0.65% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 45.74% in last one year as compared to a 0.63% slide in NIFTY and a 38.45% slide in the Nifty Metal.

Hindalco Industries Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1001.4, up 0.65% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.13% on the day, quoting at 24493.35. The Sensex is at 78419.2, down 0.28%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has gained around 2.14% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12914.55, up 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 44.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 47.16 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1006.15, up 0.93% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 45.74% in last one year as compared to a 0.63% slide in NIFTY and a 38.45% slide in the Nifty Metal index.