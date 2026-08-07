Hindalco rises after Q1 PAT surges 75% YoY to Rs 7,013 crore

Hindalco Industries advanced 2.67% to Rs 1,054 after the company reported a 75.14% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,013 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared with Rs 4,004 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Revenue from operations increased 32.06% YoY to a record Rs 84,825 crore during the quarter.

The company's consolidated EBITDA for the first quarter stood at Rs 14,989 crore, up 72.82% from the corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before tax before exceptional items surged 105.99% YoY to Rs 11,692 crore in Q1 FY27. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 2,299 crore during the quarter, primarily related to fire incidents at Novelis' Oswego plant in New York. The hot mill at the facility, which was impacted by two major fire incidents during FY26, was successfully restarted during the quarter. The exceptional expense, net of insurance recoveries for property damage, amounted to $244 million (Rs 2,299 crore). In addition, business interruption insurance recoveries of $47 million (Rs 447 crore) were recognised under other income during the quarter.

Hindalco's India aluminium upstream business reported a record quarterly EBITDA of Rs 7,390 crore, up 81% YoY, supported by favourable macroeconomic conditions and improved operational performance. The copper business posted a record quarterly EBITDA of Rs 918 crore despite planned maintenance at its smelter, aided by stronger operations and higher realisations from by-products such as sulphuric acid. Novelis also delivered a record quarterly adjusted EBITDA of Rs 4,875 crore, up 37% YoY, driven by the successful restart of the Oswego hot mill and continued benefits from its cost optimisation programme. Satish Pai, managing director, Hindalco Industries, said, Hindalco has started FY27 on a strong note, delivering record revenue, EBITDA and PAT, with every business segment contributing meaningfully to this performance. Our India business delivered another record quarterly performance, while Novelis reported improved profitability supported by the successful restart of Oswego and continued benefits from cost optimisation measures. Our aluminium upstream business reported an all-time high EBITDA, backed by favourable macros and operational efficiencies. Both our copper and aluminium downstream businesses also delivered record quarterly EBITDA, reflecting the continued strength of our diversified business model, value-added products and operational excellence.

Looking ahead, our pipeline of strategic investments remains robust across upstream and downstream. As we continue to expand upstream capacities in alumina, aluminium and copper, we are scaling up our downstream projects. Projects such as Aditya FRP, battery foil, battery enclosure, and inner grooved tube are progressing well, while the ramp of Novelis Oswego plant and Bay Minette plant will mark another milestone in our downstream growth journey. Together, these investments position Hindalco uniquely as an integrated global metals company with the right balance of upstream strength and downstream value addition to deliver sustainable, long-term growth. Hindalco Industries, the Aditya Birla Group metals flagship, is the worlds largest aluminium company by revenues, and the worlds second largest Copper rods manufacturer (outside China). Hindalco operates across the value chain, from bauxite mining, alumina refining, coal mining, captive power plants and aluminium smelting to downstream rolling, extrusions, and foils. Along with its subsidiary Novelis, Hindalco is the global leader in flat rolled products and the world's largest recycler of aluminium. Hindalco is India's largest copper producer, serving more than half the countrys copper requirements. Its copper facility in Gujarat, India, comprises a world-class copper smelter and refinery complex, downstream facilities, and a captive jetty. Hindalcos global footprint spans 48 manufacturing units across 10 countries.