Hindcon Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 50.91% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.42% to Rs 20.60 crore

Net profit of Hindcon Chemicals rose 50.91% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.42% to Rs 20.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.00% to Rs 3.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.90% to Rs 65.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.