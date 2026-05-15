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Hindcon Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 50.91% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales rise 33.42% to Rs 20.60 crore

Net profit of Hindcon Chemicals rose 50.91% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.42% to Rs 20.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.00% to Rs 3.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.90% to Rs 65.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales20.6015.44 33 65.0256.59 15 OPM %4.326.74 -5.637.47 - PBDT1.420.94 51 5.426.05 -10 PBT1.110.71 56 4.405.23 -16 NP0.830.55 51 3.233.80 -15

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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