Hindcon Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 80.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 43.08% to Rs 21.29 croreNet profit of Hindcon Chemicals rose 80.74% to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 43.08% to Rs 21.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales21.2914.88 43 OPM %14.3711.49 -PBDT3.572.09 71 PBT3.291.88 75 NP2.441.35 81
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