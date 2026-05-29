Hindprakash Industries standalone net profit rises 392.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 20.17% to Rs 30.80 crore

Net profit of Hindprakash Industries rose 392.86% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.17% to Rs 30.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 67.68% to Rs 2.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.00% to Rs 115.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 101.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.