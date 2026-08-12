Hindprakash Industries standalone net profit rises 760.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.87% to Rs 26.57 crore

Net profit of Hindprakash Industries rose 760.00% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.87% to Rs 26.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.26.5730.15-10.351.720.750.240.640.140.860.10

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