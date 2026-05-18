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Hinduja Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 14.26% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 7.84% to Rs 541.81 crore

Net profit of Hinduja Housing Finance rose 14.26% to Rs 135.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 118.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.84% to Rs 541.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 502.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.01% to Rs 386.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 371.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.27% to Rs 1932.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1662.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales541.81502.41 8 1932.501662.08 16 OPM %72.2272.24 -69.0973.26 - PBDT186.36162.17 15 535.24503.15 6 PBT181.82158.98 14 517.71490.14 6 NP135.64118.71 14 386.63371.74 4

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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