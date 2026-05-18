Hinduja Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 14.26% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.84% to Rs 541.81 crore

Net profit of Hinduja Housing Finance rose 14.26% to Rs 135.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 118.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.84% to Rs 541.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 502.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.01% to Rs 386.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 371.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.27% to Rs 1932.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1662.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.