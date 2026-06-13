Hinduja Leyland Finance standalone net profit rises 10.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.47% to Rs 1607.30 crore

Net profit of Hinduja Leyland Finance rose 10.57% to Rs 167.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 151.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.47% to Rs 1607.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1241.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.22% to Rs 490.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 408.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.54% to Rs 5934.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4477.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.