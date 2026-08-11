Hinduja Leyland Finance standalone net profit rises 37.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.81% to Rs 1801.75 croreNet profit of Hinduja Leyland Finance rose 37.15% to Rs 122.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 89.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.81% to Rs 1801.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1356.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1801.751356.68 33 OPM %65.5167.44 -PBDT189.02143.14 32 PBT162.35120.90 34 NP122.5389.34 37
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