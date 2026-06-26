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Hindustan Adhesives consolidated net profit declines 71.82% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 26 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales decline 9.61% to Rs 57.64 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Adhesives declined 71.82% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.61% to Rs 57.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.31% to Rs 14.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.27% to Rs 255.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 284.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales57.6463.77 -10 255.57284.82 -10 OPM %11.6916.17 -14.1312.02 - PBDT5.969.49 -37 33.3832.59 2 PBT1.975.24 -62 21.4321.47 0 NP0.933.30 -72 14.9015.41 -3

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First Published: Jun 26 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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