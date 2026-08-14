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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Adhesives consolidated net profit rises 183.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Hindustan Adhesives consolidated net profit rises 183.73% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 5:39 PM IST
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Sales rise 20.26% to Rs 79.84 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Adhesives rose 183.73% to Rs 10.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.26% to Rs 79.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 66.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales79.8466.39 20 OPM %26.7513.04 -PBDT19.077.61 151 PBT14.955.13 191 NP10.643.75 184

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:39 PM IST

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