Hindustan Adhesives hit the upper limit of 20% at Rs 335.55 after the company reported strong Q1 FY27 performance.

On a consolidated basis, adjusted net profit increased 183.73% YoY and 537.13% QoQ to Rs 10.64 crore in Q1 FY27. Net sales increased 20.26% YoY and 38.51% QoQ to Rs 79.84 crore.

Profit before tax increased 191.42% YoY and 3,150% QoQ to Rs 14.95 crore in Q1 FY27.

Total expenditure increased 3.97% YoY and 14.05% QoQ to Rs 62.60 crore. Raw material consumed increased 5.16% YoY to Rs 38.49 crore. Employee expenses increased 13.14% YoY to Rs 6.63 crore. Interest expense increased 46.03% YoY to Rs 2.76 crore. Depreciation increased 66.13% YoY to Rs 4.12 crore.