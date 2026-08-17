Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchUPI MDR DebateStocks to BuyDhoot Transmission ShareRussia Visa OfferMDR on UPI PaymentVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Adhesives soars as Q1 PAT jumps 183.7% YoY

Hindustan Adhesives hit the upper limit of 20% at Rs 335.55 after the company reported strong Q1 FY27 performance.

On a consolidated basis, adjusted net profit increased 183.73% YoY and 537.13% QoQ to Rs 10.64 crore in Q1 FY27. Net sales increased 20.26% YoY and 38.51% QoQ to Rs 79.84 crore.

Profit before tax increased 191.42% YoY and 3,150% QoQ to Rs 14.95 crore in Q1 FY27.

Total expenditure increased 3.97% YoY and 14.05% QoQ to Rs 62.60 crore. Raw material consumed increased 5.16% YoY to Rs 38.49 crore. Employee expenses increased 13.14% YoY to Rs 6.63 crore. Interest expense increased 46.03% YoY to Rs 2.76 crore. Depreciation increased 66.13% YoY to Rs 4.12 crore.

Hindustan Adhesive manufactures and supplies carton sealing tapes and adhesive coated products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Molbio Diagnostics gains on debut

Dhoot Transmission climbs on debut

Aurobindo Pharma slides after USFDA issues 11 observations

Balu Forge successfully commercialises advanced ERFB BB/BT shell variant

Shiprocket IPO ends with 99.38 times subscription

First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Next Story