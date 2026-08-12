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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Aeronautics consolidated net profit rises 14.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Hindustan Aeronautics consolidated net profit rises 14.88% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:24 PM IST
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Sales rise 14.45% to Rs 5515.17 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Aeronautics rose 14.88% to Rs 1589.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1383.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.45% to Rs 5515.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4819.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5515.174819.01 14 OPM %27.6826.61 -PBDT2438.272039.47 20 PBT2134.331854.31 15 NP1589.681383.77 15

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:24 PM IST

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