Hindustan Aeronautics consolidated net profit rises 5.52% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.77% to Rs 13942.40 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Aeronautics rose 5.52% to Rs 4196.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3976.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.77% to Rs 13942.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13699.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.98% to Rs 9115.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8364.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.80% to Rs 33088.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30980.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.