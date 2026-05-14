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Hindustan Aeronautics consolidated net profit rises 5.52% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 2:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 1.77% to Rs 13942.40 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Aeronautics rose 5.52% to Rs 4196.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3976.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.77% to Rs 13942.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13699.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.98% to Rs 9115.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8364.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.80% to Rs 33088.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30980.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales13942.4013699.85 2 33088.8230980.95 7 OPM %36.2838.65 -29.5331.01 - PBDT6218.215955.15 4 13506.7912201.74 11 PBT5583.835218.66 7 12151.9310861.37 12 NP4196.083976.66 6 9115.608364.13 9

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

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