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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Agrigenetics standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Hindustan Agrigenetics standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:00 AM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net profit of Hindustan Agrigenetics declined 25.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales00.04 -100 OPM %0-250.00 -PBDT0.330.41 -20 PBT0.320.40 -20 NP0.300.40 -25

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:00 AM IST

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