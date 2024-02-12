Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Agrigenetics standalone net profit rises 214.29% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 5:34 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Agrigenetics rose 214.29% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.030.03 0 OPM %266.67-266.67 -PBDT0.230.07 229 PBT0.220.07 214 NP0.220.07 214

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

