Hindustan Composites consolidated net profit rises 16.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.14% to Rs 20.05 croreNet profit of Hindustan Composites rose 16.35% to Rs 8.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.14% to Rs 20.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales20.0514.62 37 OPM %12.6721.27 -PBDT2.543.11 -18 PBT1.582.20 -28 NP8.687.46 16
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