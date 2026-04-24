Hindustan Composites consolidated net profit rises 92.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.60% to Rs 104.84 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Composites rose 92.75% to Rs 11.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.60% to Rs 104.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 89.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.11% to Rs 31.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.36% to Rs 375.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 325.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.