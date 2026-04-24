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Hindustan Composites consolidated net profit rises 92.75% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 17.60% to Rs 104.84 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Composites rose 92.75% to Rs 11.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.60% to Rs 104.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 89.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.11% to Rs 31.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.36% to Rs 375.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 325.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales104.8489.15 18 375.01325.08 15 OPM %15.5818.21 -14.7918.09 - PBDT16.6925.03 -33 55.5867.79 -18 PBT13.5222.44 -40 43.6057.46 -24 NP11.706.07 93 31.1135.00 -11

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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