Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) secured a significant infrastructure contract valued at approximately ~2.917.6 crore from City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) for the construction of a 22.21 km raw water tunnel and a 250 MLD water treatment plant in Raigad. The project has been awarded to the LCESPL-HCC Joint Venture, in which HCC is responsible for executing works worth approximately Rs 1,100 crore.

The project involves the design and construction of a 22.21 km long raw water tunnel using Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) technology, conveying water from Kondhane Dam at Village Chochi in Karjat to a proposed 250 MLD Water Treatment Plant (WTP) at Village Mohope in Pan vel.