Hindustan Construction Company consolidated net profit rises 0.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.97% to Rs 993.42 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Construction Company rose 0.69% to Rs 51.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 50.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.97% to Rs 993.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1091.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.993.421091.3310.5316.4580.3684.8874.4073.3251.0850.73

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