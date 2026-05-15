Hindustan Copper consolidated net profit rises 137.35% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 58.06% to Rs 1156.08 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Copper rose 137.35% to Rs 444.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 187.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 58.06% to Rs 1156.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 731.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 97.48% to Rs 918.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 465.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.62% to Rs 3077.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2070.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.