Hindustan Copper gains after appointment of Anupam Misra as CMD

Hindustan Copper advanced 2.52% to Rs 519.10 following the appointment of Anupam Misra as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the company.

Misra, who is currently Director (Marketing) at Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT Ltd), will assume charge of the post with effect from 1 July 2026, or thereafter. His tenure will continue until his superannuation on 28 February 2030, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Hindustan Copper is a central public sector undertaking under the administrative control of Ministry of Mines, Government of India. The principal activities of the company are exploration, exploitation, mining of copper and copper ore including beneficiation of minerals, smelting and refining. As on 31 March 2026, the Government of India held 66.14% in the company.