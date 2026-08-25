TD Power Systems Ltd, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd, Rain Industries Ltd and Data Patterns (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 August 2026.

TD Power Systems Ltd, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd, Rain Industries Ltd and Data Patterns (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 August 2026.

Hindustan Copper Ltd tumbled 7.17% to Rs 532.45 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

TD Power Systems Ltd crashed 5.40% to Rs 737.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 93549 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.32 lakh shares in the past one month. Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd lost 4.89% to Rs 1446.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96679 shares in the past one month. Rain Industries Ltd shed 4.65% to Rs 203.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.44 lakh shares in the past one month.