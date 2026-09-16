Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Copper Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 482.15, down 2.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 8.14% in NIFTY and a 28.73% lost in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Copper Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 482.15, down 2.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 23269.55. The Sensex is at 74441.9, up 0.59%.Hindustan Copper Ltd has lost around 15.8% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12669.15, up 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 156.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 39.33 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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