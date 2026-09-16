Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 482.15, down 2.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 8.14% in NIFTY and a 28.73% lost in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Copper Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 482.15, down 2.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 23269.55. The Sensex is at 74441.9, up 0.59%.Hindustan Copper Ltd has lost around 15.8% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12669.15, up 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 156.91 lakh shares in last one month.