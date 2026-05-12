Hindustan Copper Ltd soars 1.37%, rises for fifth straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 580.75, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 161.82% in last one year as compared to a 4.28% spurt in NIFTY and a 46.28% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Hindustan Copper Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 580.75, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.22% on the day, quoting at 23526.15. The Sensex is at 74972.87, down 1.37%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has risen around 10.19% in last one month.