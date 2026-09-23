Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 1%, gains for five straight sessions

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 513.3, up 1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 66.27% in last one year as compared to a 6.42% gain in NIFTY and a 31.55% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Hindustan Copper Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 513.3, up 1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 23448.85. The Sensex is at 74923.95, up 0.53%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has dropped around 10.6% in last one month.