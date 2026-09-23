Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 1%, gains for five straight sessions

Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 1%, gains for five straight sessions

Image
Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 513.3, up 1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 66.27% in last one year as compared to a 6.42% gain in NIFTY and a 31.55% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Hindustan Copper Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 513.3, up 1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 23448.85. The Sensex is at 74923.95, up 0.53%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has dropped around 10.6% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12990.35, up 1.87% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 138 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 40.63 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tips Music Ltd spurts 2.75%, rises for fifth straight session

Jio Financial Services Ltd spurts 0.52%, rises for fifth straight session

Subex secure deal with a major mobile operator in Asia Pacific region

Benchmarks hold firm; Europe opens higher after Saudi Arabia restarts east-west pipeline

S&P expects RBI to raise its policy rate by 25 bps in the current fiscal year

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVEStocks to WatchHero Motors sharesAstha Kunj gangrapeAditya Infotech ShareMilky Mist Dairy Food ShareSS Retail sharesDispute on Chandrasekaran Term

First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Next Story