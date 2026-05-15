Hindustan Copper has reported 134.36% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 444.06 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 189.48 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations for the period under review were Rs 1156.08 crore, up 58.06% YoY. Total expenses rose by 15% to Rs 596.55 crore in the March 2026 quarter. This was primarily due to higher other expenses (up 52.1% YoY) and higher cost of stores, spares & tools consumed (up 80.2% YoY).

Accordingly, profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 592.21 crore, up by 129.07% from Rs 258.53 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, the company has recorded net profit and revenue from operations of Rs 920.66 crore (up 97% YoY) and Rs 3,077.92 crore (up 48.6% YoY), respectively.