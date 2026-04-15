Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Copper rises as global copper prices rally

Hindustan Copper gained 5.29% to Rs 555, tracking a sharp rebound in global copper prices, which are hovering near a six-week high.

The uptick in copper prices supported the stock, with Hindustan Copper benefiting as a key domestic player in copper mining and production.

The rally in global copper prices follows easing geopolitical concerns after signs of renewed talks between the US and Iran, lifting sentiment across industrial metals. Prices on both the Shanghai Futures Exchange and the London Metal Exchange moved higher during the session.

Analysts noted that structural demand drivers such as electrification and the energy transition continue to underpin copper prices. However, near-term uncertainties related to global energy supply disruptions persist.

Further support came from demand expectations in China, where refined copper consumption is projected to grow steadily over the coming years. Supply-side concerns, including potential disruptions linked to sulphur availability and processing constraints, also contributed to the upward momentum in base metal prices.

Hindustan Copper is a central public sector undertaking under the administrative control of Ministry of Mines, Government of India. The principal activities of the company are exploration, exploitation, mining of copper and copper ore including beneficiation of minerals, smelting and refining. As on 31 December 2025, the Government of India held 66.14% in the company.

Hindustan Copper has reported 148.5% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 156.23 crore on a 109.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 687.34 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

India-US review substantial progress achieved in bilateral cooperation across various sectors

Indian Rupee stable above 93 per US dollar, local equities jump

Landmark Cars gains after revenue climbs 17% YoY to Rs 1,790 cr in Q4 FY26

Landmark Cars rises on expansion of Mahindra workshop in Hyderabad

First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story