Hindustan Copper gained 5.29% to Rs 555, tracking a sharp rebound in global copper prices, which are hovering near a six-week high.

The uptick in copper prices supported the stock, with Hindustan Copper benefiting as a key domestic player in copper mining and production.

The rally in global copper prices follows easing geopolitical concerns after signs of renewed talks between the US and Iran, lifting sentiment across industrial metals. Prices on both the Shanghai Futures Exchange and the London Metal Exchange moved higher during the session.

Analysts noted that structural demand drivers such as electrification and the energy transition continue to underpin copper prices. However, near-term uncertainties related to global energy supply disruptions persist.