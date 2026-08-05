Hindustan Foods consolidated net profit rises 32.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.90% to Rs 1201.08 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Foods rose 32.75% to Rs 42.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.90% to Rs 1201.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1018.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1201.081018.698.357.9382.7663.7956.5842.7042.7632.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News