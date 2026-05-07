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Hindustan Hardy standalone net profit declines 28.79% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 18.01% to Rs 29.62 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Hardy declined 28.79% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.01% to Rs 29.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.16% to Rs 8.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.57% to Rs 108.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 81.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales29.6225.10 18 108.7981.45 34 OPM %9.1514.98 -11.0811.95 - PBDT2.953.90 -24 12.8510.07 28 PBT2.543.59 -29 11.348.95 27 NP1.882.64 -29 8.386.59 27

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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