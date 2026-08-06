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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Hardy standalone net profit declines 60.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Hindustan Hardy standalone net profit declines 60.40% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales decline 8.97% to Rs 24.35 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Hardy declined 60.40% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.97% to Rs 24.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales24.3526.75 -9 OPM %7.6815.63 -PBDT2.054.40 -53 PBT1.624.05 -60 NP1.182.98 -60

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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