Hindustan Housing Company standalone net profit rises 4.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.50% to Rs 1.49 croreNet profit of Hindustan Housing Company rose 4.49% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.50% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.491.29 16 OPM %20.8121.71 -PBDT1.241.20 3 PBT1.211.17 3 NP0.930.89 4
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