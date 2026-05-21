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Hindustan Housing Company standalone net profit rises 71.43% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 6:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 45.74% to Rs 1.37 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Housing Company rose 71.43% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 45.74% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.71% to Rs 2.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.29% to Rs 5.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.370.94 46 5.535.06 9 OPM %19.71-4.26 -20.6122.53 - PBDT0.510.33 55 2.992.79 7 PBT0.470.29 62 2.852.63 8 NP0.360.21 71 2.222.10 6

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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